The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced the winners of the fourth annual Georgia Automotive Awards.
Inalfa Roof Systems of Acworth won the Automotive Supplier of the Year Award. The award is given to a supplier to an automotive OEM, at any tier, that demonstrates strong growth and projections, which positively impact the overall economic health of the state of Georgia.
The Georgia Automotive Awards began in 2016 to honor the contributions of the automotive industry in Georgia and celebrate the outstanding suppliers and manufacturers who are building Georgia’s competitive edge in the automotive sector.
This year, companies were recognized in the following categories - Automotive Innovation, Automotive Supplier of the Year, Community Impact and Leader of the Year. The winners were chosen by a panel consisting of representatives from the Georgia Economic Developers Association, Georgia Tech, Georgia Quick Start and other automotive industry experts.
Novelis Inc. of Atlanta received the Automotive Innovation Award. Decostar Industries Inc., a division of Magna Exteriors, of Carrollton received the Community Impact Award. Rick Walker of the Georgia Automotive Manufacturing Association received the Leader of the Year Award.
For more information, visit www.georgia.org.
