On Friday, Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with Morehouse College Athletics to bring STEAMsport Inc. on a fun $1,000 shopping spree to get new baseball and softball gear for its youth athletes at the Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1580 Crater Lake Drive in Kennesaw.
With the gift card, STEAMsport representatives were able to shop for new equipment like bats, balls, helmets and gloves.
STEAMsport Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the mission of providing science, technology, engineering, arts and math exposure, education and competition to youth living in underserved communities. STEAMsport operates out of the John Hope Community Center.
For more information, visit academy.com.
