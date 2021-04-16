Abracadabra Windwo Cleaning Service, 875 Gettysburg Trail, Suite 630 in Kennesaw, will have a ribbon cutting on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a dunking booth, music, catering by Semper Fi and prizes that include a smart TV, spa gift cards and a dinner for two.
For more information, visit www.abrawc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.