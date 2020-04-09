Cobb-based Aaron's Inc. announced its Woodhaven Furniture manufacturing facility in Coolidge has converted manufacturing capacity to produce much-needed personal protective equipment, including masks, sheets and gowns, to donate to local medical centers.
Aaron’s has partnered with PruittHealth to donate thousands of protective cloth masks over the next few weeks. Aaron’s is also exploring its capabilities to provide hospital gowns, hospital bedding and mattresses, both for medical and other humanitarian needs during this time of crisis.
According to Aaron's Inc. CEO John Robinson, Woodhaven Furniture under the leadership of Tommy Harper, vice president of Manufacturing, initiated its "Sew Happy to Help" project and has converted cut-and-sewing functions of its furniture manufacturing capacity to produce much-needed PPE supplies to support local communities throughout Georgia and elsewhere.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp thanked Aaron’s for “using their unique capabilities to make a difference in the community.
For more information, visit Aarons.com.
