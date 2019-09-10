Blue Ridge Global, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Clearwater, Florida-based AAMP Global has selected Blue Ridge to streamline its global inventory forecasting and planning operations.
AAMP Global is also seeking to utilize Blue Ridge technology to lower freight costs, automate transfers and decrease backorders.
AAMP Global has more than 7,000 retail and commercial customers worldwide and more than 30,000 points of distribution. One of the manufacturer’s top priorities is utilizing Blue Ridge technology to better plan for supply chain disruptions, in particular China’s annual three-to-four-week factory shutdown to mark Chinese New Year festivities. In addition to optimizing inventory forecasting and planning, AAMP Global wants to maximize orders to fill overseas containers for shipping.
Founded in 1987, and owned by Audax Private Equity, AAMP Global’s technology enables customers to personalize their driving experience on any vehicle, off-road, off-shore or on-road. Features and functions include enhanced audio, improved safety features, in-vehicle entertainment and connected car experiences.
Blue Ridge’s plug-and-play model is quickly configured, not customized, to AAMP Global’s business, allowing more flexibility that will be integrated with Epicor Eclipse. Their team also utilizes Blue Ridge’s LifeLine, ensuring personalized attention, ongoing customer support and long-term results.
For more information, go to https://aampglobal.com or www.blueridgeglobal.com.
