Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is four-cents less than a week ago, 12-cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $47.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $10.20 more than what motorists paid in January 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Lower oil prices continue to bring down prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As well as, when the Omicron variant emerged in late November, health experts concluded the variant did not seem to produce more severe cases than other variants. Markets have taken that to mean global energy demand will likely not be diminished. Unfortunately, we still can’t predict if the Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by three-cents to $3.32. This week, crude oil prices could continue to fluctuate. Market watchers will keep a close eye on crude oil inventories and the impact that the Omicron variant has on demand.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Brunswick at $3.22, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.21 and Savannah at $3.20.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Warner Robins at $2.98, Albany at $3.01 and Columbus at $3.04.
