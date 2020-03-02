Uber. Rover. Lyft. DoorDash. TaskRabbit. Instacart.
On the other side of the convenience apps Americans have grown to rely on are 57 million U.S. workers, girding what has become a $1 trillion “contingent” and freelance economy of independent workers.
For some, the work is a vocation while for others, a side hustle and still others, a lifestyle.
Just don’t call it “the Gig Economy,” pleads Michael Helenek, a Cobb County resident and the regional manager for Critter Sitters, a 45-year-old national pet-sitting service. He takes issue with lumping all contingent jobs in the so-called “gig” economy.
“Gig doesn’t imply permanence,” he said. Instead, the word evokes infrequent engagements of 1990s garage bands, “like a part-time, spur-of-the-moment type job to fill in for something that’s missing.” In a business where “we are protecting (clients’) largest asset – their home — and most beloved pet,” Helenek looks for more in his hires.
Counter to the ubiquitous portrayal of contingent workers as whiny Millennials who can’t or won’t find “real” jobs,” Helenek’s roster of pet sitters is split between retirees, parents who require flexible schedules and moonlighting animal-lovers who otherwise have full-time jobs.
One such contractor is Scott Denton. By day, Denton runs his own information technology company, MacFixins Consulting. On the side for the last seven years, he has cared for pets. A committed animal lover, Denton has three cats of his own and volunteers with a number of rescues. He no longer does “overnights” though, and now enjoys a roster of long-time clients, most of whom live within a six-mile radius of his home. Pet sitting requests usually spike during holidays, coinciding with his office’s slow weeks. The big checks are nice, he says, but the bonus is playing with the dogs and cats who have become like family.
Many states, including Georgia, have passed laws aimed at defining whether and when contingent workers should be considered employees or independent contractors for the purposes of everything from liability matters to health benefits, workers’ compensation eligibility and Social Security. With 36 percent of the American workforce involved in the sector, the implications are far-reaching for all.
Another downside to the lack of clarity is the lack of reliable data. National, state and local employment statistics only count those who are traditionally employed, regardless of full- or part-time status. Similarly, unemployment stats look only at those who are out of the labor pool, actively seeking to return to traditional employment. The numbers do not account for workers who are under-employed or those who have been out of work for more than 27 weeks.
According to a study commissioned by a human resources think tank and a freelancers union, 53 percent of Gen Z ages 18 to 22 works in the “contingent” or gig economy. The independent worker study also found that:
♦ 2 in 5 are younger than 35. That same demographic represents roughly one—third of the U.S. workforce.
♦ 26 percent, or 14.7 million Americans moonlights, their primary income derived elsewhere.
♦ 6 percent are business owners
♦ 31 percent are independent contractors
The study also found that workers who define themselves as fulltime freelancers (including writers, editors, coders, photographers, accountants, etc.) increased from 17 percent in 2014 to 28 percent in 2019.
Among the fulltime freelance workers surveyed, 42 percent cited flexibility as the No. 1 driver for their choice and reported higher levels of job satisfaction. Half do not intend on returning to a “regular” job.
In 2018, although the vast majority (68 percent) of the freelancers and contingent workers polled reported annual incomes below $74,999, 18 percent reported earning &75,000 to $99,000, 10 percent between $100,000 and $149,999 and 4 percent $150,000 or more.
About 22 percent of those surveyed named access to affordable healthcare as their top concern, with 28 percent having purchased their own plan; 26 percent qualifying for medical coverage under their spouse’s insurance, 18 to 21 percent qualifying for Medicaid and 16-18 percent for Medicare (meaning they are of retirement age.)
Sixty-three percent reported anxiety about the financial matters such as insurance, taxes, retirement savings and debt obligations; another 63 percent said the unpredictable nature of their work made them anxious. More than half (56 percent) reported feeling isolated.
But for Cobb resident VE Nelson, driving for Uber from 2014-16 became an antidote to the isolation she felt as the primary caregiver for her mother, diagnosed with dementia. At the same time, she had been a stay-at-home mother of four teenagers.
“I had to do something. I had no contact with anyone,” she recalled. A job with regular hours was out. Browsing through Craigslist, Nelson saw driver openings with the ride-share app. “Nobody had heard of Uber back then.” In the beginning, it was Nelson and “a lot of graduate students.”
Her husband and kids initially “looked at me like I was crazy.” But they soon supported her, asking simply that she be home before dark.
Nelson loved it. “I dropped the kids off at school and hit the roads early. Every day was a novel experience.”
When Nelson had riders, she got to know them, like the girl she drove to pick up her boyfriend from jail. In those early days, she even had a couple of “regulars,” unscheduled, but with schedules that coincided with her morning routes. Among them were young women she drove to tryouts at a gentlemen’s club, one of whom either pawned or paid off an iPad each week; a visually impaired man and his dog “Nikon,” and a couple who lost their licenses for “having too much fun on the weekends.”
In between customers, she people-watched from her car. Another advantage was she could visit – and Christmas shop – in places outside of Cobb that she knew of but would not otherwise have gone to because of the distance.
“Uber was a godsend. Dealing with a parent with dementia, it literally saved me,” she said. “I never felt in danger and I can count unpleasant experiences on one hand. And those were just extremely rude, entitled people.”
The novel experience eventually wore off. “I felt toward the end that I was pushing my luck,” she said. “The rules were changing.” For Nelson, the money was secondary to the adventure. “It wasn’t worth my time after a while.”
Would Nelson recommend her kids drive for the ride share? “No,” she said. “It’s easy money when they need to focus on a career. If I woke up today and went on Craigslist and knew what I knew about Uber now, I wouldn’t do it.”
Despite the drawbacks and the uncertainties, longtime independent workers are optimistic. According to the majority, the industry’s “best days are ahead.”
