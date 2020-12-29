January will see a new family-owned Italian restaurant open in west Cobb.
Modena Ristorante Vinoteca promises to be a modern restaurant and wine bar at 3412 Ernest Barrett Parkway, the former site of Vincent’s Italian Restaurante. Vincent's served the community there for over 10 years, according to its Facebook page.
The new restaurant is planned to open in early to mid-January, said Maritza Padua, managing partner.
After Vincent’s closed in March, Padua and her husband, Andrew Kearton, who live nearby, saw it as the perfect opportunity to realize their dream and open a restaurant.
Padua said Kearton used to work for an Italian company that took him to Milan frequently, and the couple went to northern Italy together several times, which has inspired their restaurant’s menu.
“We love the people, we love the culture, we love the food and we love the wine,” Padua said. “That’s been kind of our point to go on holidays.”
The menu will feature northern Italian dishes like risotto, seafood and vegetables, Padua said, and pizza will be served out of a wood-fired oven, where customers can watch it bake. Desserts will include tiramisu, panna cotta and affogato al café, which is gelato served with espresso. She said they plan to use ingredients sourced from local farmers.
“We want to make it like Italians do — delicious, but simple, fresh ingredients as much as possible,” she said.
Visitors will notice the owners are revamping the restaurant’s look, replacing Vincent’s orange, terracotta-style roof with a sleek black one, with black, white and gray instead of beige and green walls.
The couple hopes to make their upcoming restaurant a community hub for their neighborhood, where they have lived for about five years, Padua said.
“You get to meet neighbors walking around. When you're walking the dogs, everybody's walking the dogs, people are really friendly, so we love the neighborhood,” she said. “So we want to make this beautiful neighborhood place where all the friends get together, the neighbors bring new people, they get to know each other. Having a nice wine bar I think is going to help us to build that kind of relationship where people sit together not only to have dinner, but just to have a glass of wine, enjoy the little tapas, and just have a piece of cheese.”
Modena is hiring line cooks and servers for the new restaurant. For more information, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/modenaristorante.
