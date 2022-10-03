Every morning, Goldbergs Fine Foods restaurants across the metro are bustling with servers dishing out nova and bagels, Reubens and deli dips to packed booths of customers.
In Marietta, the restaurants' parent company Goldbergs Group is just as busy, working on expansions of the family-owned enterprise.
Located at 1700 Enterprise Way, the company is headed by President and CEO Wayne Saxe, who purchased the original Goldbergs & Sons restaurant. Saxe works closely with his son, Bradley Saxe, who oversees the brand's food manufacturing subsidiary, Mainline Foods.
"After school, I would go to the restaurants and do homework," Bradley Saxe said. "I really grew up in them and have worked in all areas of the business, whether it's in the kitchen, the dish room, the bakery section ... it's really all I've known my entire life."
Founded in 1972, Goldbergs recently celebrated 50 years of business in April. Saxe said it was a feat most restaurants never make and a worthy celebration for the business.
"Having the ability to celebrate that and know that we've made a lasting impact in our communities is really special," he said. "We see and have seen over the years families and generations come through the restaurants and stay with us ... You don't get to see that everywhere, honestly."
The family has come a long way from its initial store on Roswell Road in Buckhead. Today, the Goldbergs brand includes a total of 14 restaurants, 2,000 employees, a commercial kitchen provider, Mainline Foods and an airline catering company called Mainline Aviation. At Mainline Foods, Saxe and his team serve about 11 clients everywhere in the country except Hawaii. It's products include bagels, dips, composed meals, pastry items and frozen bowls.
"Our food kind of goes in different directions," he said. "Some is more on the wholesale side, some is direct to consumer via retail grocers."
Saxe attributes the company's success and expansion to its products.
"Around 95% of the items we sell are made from raw materials. So we're not selling a lot of products that are frozen that we bought from another manufacturer. I think that's really been huge," he said.
The company's employees also play a role in keeping the dining experience the way lifelong customers know and love, Saxe said.
"I think obviously service goes a huge, long way in any business, but particularly with restaurants," he said. "We have a great retention rate across all of our companies. So you'll see a lot of familiar faces over the years and many of the original staff that start in a restaurant are still there today."
On the horizon, Saxe said the company wishes to further its retail grocer outreach and bring more Goldbergs foods into homes across the county. Goldbergs Group also plans to expand its store footprint with franchise opportunities and to continue working with airliners.
"When COVID hit the airlines, they had the opportunity to reset a lot of their previous thought processes ... A lot of that meant restarting menu design," he said.
Beyond growing the business, Saxe said the company is also dedicated to initiatives that give back to the community that's welcomed them. One of those missions is making the business more sustainable by partnering with food banks, Saxe said.
Goldbergs Group has partnered with initiatives such as Second Helpings Atlanta to combat food waste and safely donate its unused products. Food Network Manager Kim Soltero at Second Helpings Atlanta said its decade-long relationship with the company deepened during the pandemic. When Second Helpings faced a driver shortage in May and June 2020, Goldbergs offered drivers and vans.
"The need didn't decrease during those months," she said. "That was a huge gift that Goldbergs gave ... It’s an amazing partnership from our point of view. We're just super grateful for everything they do for us and also the community."
Despite the rapid growth, Saxe said the end isn't in sight and the family has no intentions of selling with the success they've had.
"I don't think we're done growing yet," he said. "I mean, we continue to get new customers, new products, expand our operations and I think we're not at that point where we're ready to sell or needing to sell, per se. I think there's a couple more things we're looking to do and some bigger goals we have over the next five or 10 years that are well within reason to accomplish and we're in a really good position to do that."
While he doesn't have any children yet, Saxe said he hopes he continue the tradition some day and keep the business in the family.
"I definitely would like them to be part of the growth," he said.
