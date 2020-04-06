When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, the world was celebrating a new year with a strong economy and plenty of promise for continued growth. For many businesses leaders, 2020 would mean job expansions, new acquisitions and record profits. The sky was the limit on what years of a healthy economy meant for their businesses.
But what no one knew was that, in that sky was something that would create record unemployment, empty bars and restaurants, shuttered businesses and an atmosphere of fear and necessary isolation.
There is no doubt that the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has done what very few could have predicted could be done to so many businesses. America has worked its way through recessions, through tough times and its fair share of struggling economies. But the virus has done what very few other things could have done: when people are forced to stay home, they are also forced to not spend money, not go to work, not be able to work and not be sure when work might come again.
But many in the Cobb County business community are coming together to offer hope and support to Cobb’s business community, especially the small businesses in the county who are hoping to simply get to the summer, much less the year.
Cobb County Chamber of Commerce on the forefrontThe Cobb County Chamber of Commerce is the go-to resource for small businesses in the county, so it should come as no surprise that the chamber has launched a variety of programs to help small businesses and their employees.
Cobb Shops To Go is a Facebook page the chamber created that is devoted to promoting small business and is the social home for sharing how to support small businesses throughout this uncertain time. Businesses can post their current deals and get social at https://www.facebook.com/CobbShopsToGo/?tn-str=kF♦ .
Operation Meal Plan was created by the Cobb Chamber in partnership with Cobb Community Foundation, the Center for Family Resources and local nonprofits to provide food to those in need, help restaurants keep their workers employed and provide a vehicle for citizens to help.
Restaurants interested in participating can contact Nate Futrell at NFutrell@cobbchamber.org. Individuals can make donations to pay for the meals through a tax deductible fund through the Cobb Community Foundation at bit.ly/3bto7QX. Leaders of nonprofits that need food can contact Melanie Kagan with the Center for Family Resources at MelanieKagan@thecfr.org.
The chamber is also gathering information regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on businesses. This will help the chamber support businesses with appropriate resources, programming and advocacy efforts to offer assistance both immediately and following the crisis. Businesses can take the Chamber’s survey at surveymonkey.com/r/GYV8KCM.
The chamber and its economic development initiative SelectCobb are partnering with Cobb Travel & Tourism to conduct a workforce matching effort between commercial cleaning and janitorial service companies and hospitality and tourism entities.
With Cobb’s companies and organizations amplifying cleaning and sanitizing efforts, the commercial cleaning and janitorial service companies have been fielding increased requests for disinfecting services. They have realized a need for increasing their staffing.
With the hospitality and tourism industry grinding to a halt across the county and country, an immediate, negative ripple effect is causing hotels to furlough or layoff a large number of their employees. Based on current occupancy estimates, the American Hotel & Lodging Association estimates four million total jobs have been eliminated already or are on the verge of being lost in the next few weeks.
The following companies are participating in this workforce matching effort: AA Top Home Care, All Pro Cleaning Systems, Diamond Glow Cleaning, Jan-Pro, PCT Clean, The Service Fort, South Property Partners and Stratus Building Solutions of Atlanta.
For more information, contact Dana Johnson, COO and executive director of SelectCobb at the Cobb Chamber, at 770-859-2358 or djohnson@cobbchamber.org.
Updated daily, the chamber has links to resources for small businesses and community members regarding SBA loans, employee assistance, how to support local nonprofits and more. Businesses can view the resources at cobbchamber.org/your-chamber/COVID-19_Resources.aspx.
The Giving Kitchen serves as hub for helping restaurant workersThere perhaps has never been a time in America’s history when nearly every restaurant and bar in the country has been forced to close, regardless of financial health. With people being encouraged to stay home and isolate so that the spread of the virus can be contained, even the strongest and busiest restaurants have been forced to close their doors to patrons, save takeout and carryout options.
Most of these workers are hourly, and depend on people being around people in order for them to pay their bills — including healthcare bills.
The owners of Smyrna-based restaurant group Unsukay helped to found Giving Kitchen, which has supported over 4,000 food service workers in crisis. Service workers may be eligible for financial assistance due to an unexpected illness (including COVID-19), injury, death of an immediate family member, or disaster like house flood or fire.
“We will continue to support food service workers with compassion and care by providing financial assistance to those in crisis due to an unexpected illness, injury, death of an immediate family member or housing disaster in Georgia,” its website stated. “Food service workers in Georgia who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and/or those who are under doctor’s orders for a mandatory quarantine should ask for help.Food service workers experiencing hardship including unemployment or underemployment due to restaurant closings are still eligible for resource referrals through our Stability Network.”
For more information on Giving Kitchen and ways to help, visit thegivingkitchen.org.
Special loan programsThe U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Georgia small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus. As provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump and following a request for Georgia from Gov. Brian Kemp, SBA disaster assistance is now available to the entire state of Georgia. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
Applicants may apply online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants are applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program so they must select the Economic Injury Loan Option. If they select the wrong option, they do not have to re-register, but they will need to start the application again.
An explanation of the Three Step Loan Process is available at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Documents/Three_Step_Process_SBA_Disaster_Loans.pdf.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
For more information, visit sba.gov/disaster.
Governor calls on businesses to help state’s healthcare workersIn the beginning stages of the crisis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called on all Georgia businesses that are able to help the state provide, produce, distribute or store critical health care items needed to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“As our state’s hardworking healthcare workers and first responders stand on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, it is our job to come together as Georgians and arm them with the necessary resources to keep them safe and effective,” Kemp said. “Now, more than ever, I am confident in both our nation and our state’s ability to work in solidarity as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. I ask all Georgia businesses who are able to support us in the fight against this global pandemic.”
Critical items include:
N-95 masks or equivalent
Air purifying machines
Face shields
Hair covers
Hand sanitizer
Hospital beds
Gloves (various sizes – nitrile or latex-free)
Negative pressure machines
No-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available)
Safety goggles
Sanitation units
Sanitizing spray
Sanitizing wipes
Shoe covers
Surgical masks
Tyvek suits (disposable coveralls)
♦ Ventilators
Businesses able to provide assistance and resources with factories already up and running, or facilities that can be repurposed for these vital products, are asked to complete an informational form online here. This is simply for the purpose of collecting information. Submission of the form will not equate to a commitment by the state of Georgia to purchase.
As part of this mission, the Georgia Department of Economic Development is actively working to identify manufacturers and distributors across the state who have in their inventory, or could produce, distribute, or store critical health care supplies that are already limited in supply or may become scarce in the weeks ahead.
To complete the information form, visit: www.georgia.org/covid19response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.