The Cobb Chamber of Commerce announced that the 68th annual ARMAC Military Appreciation luncheon will be Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The virtual guest speaker will be Gen. David D. Thompson, vice commander, Headquarters U.S. Space Force. Gen. Thompson is responsible to the Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force in carrying out space missions and integrating space policy, guidance, coordination and synchronization of space-related activities and issue resolution for the Department of the Air Force.
He was commissioned in 1985 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is a career space officer with assigments in operations, research and development, acquisition and academia. He has commanded operational space units at the squadron, group and wing levels. Prior to his assigment as vice commander, U.S. Space Force, Gen. Thompson was the vice commander, U.S. Air Force Space Command.
Attendees will also hear from Maj. Gen. Tom Carden with an update on the Georgia National Guard and their impact in the fight against COVID-19 and their efforts worldwide. The program also includes a salute to fallen soldiers, recognition of military personnel and the presentation of the 2020 USO Patriot Award.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/68th-Annual-ARMAC-Military-Appreciation-Luncheon-9612/details.
For more event information, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.
