Marietta marketing agency 524 Creative received two Awards of Distinction from the 26th Annual Communicator Awards.
The honor recognizes blog posts created for the Town Center Community Improvement District: “Why Trails are the Unexpected Solution to Meeting Today’s Community Standards” and “Bike Shares Connect People, Neighborhoods and Destinations.”
Founded over two decades ago, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest international awards programs honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. The 2020 award pool included more than 6,000 entries representing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, identity work and digital and social content.
The awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts a group of leading professionals from acclaimed media, advertising and marketing firms.
