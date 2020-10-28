Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Scattered thunderstorms early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low 69F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

