Marietta marketing agency 524 Creative has been honored by the 16th Annual Davey Awards for producing a “Bus Tour” pitch video for the Town Center Community Improvement District.
The firm received a Silver Davey from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an award which honors outstanding creative work from the best small shops from across the world.
The Davey Awards recognize the achievement of “Creative Davids” who, as the myth imparts, are able to use ideas, intelligence and out-of-the-box thinking to show strength against the “Goliaths” of their field.
The promotional video came about in response to the shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With close-quarter outings postponed indefinitely, the CID could no longer host bus tours of the district. Yet they still wanted to share the benefits and value of their exclusive tour, as well as membership in the Town Center Community Alliance.
For more information, visit www.524creative.com or www.daveyawards.com.
