Marietta-based 524 Creative announced the launch of District 4 Public Health’s new website at www.district4health.org.
The site was almost put on hold indefinitely due to the pandemic. However, District 4 and 524 Creative were committed to keeping the project on track so it could serve the district’s residents better.
District 4 is one of the largest public health districts in Georgia, with a population of 850,000. It serves 12 metro counties south of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, another of 524 Creative’s clients.
In 2015, the agency developed Cobb & Douglas Public Health’s website, a stepping-stone that helped the team tackle an even more extensive project.
District 4’s region includes rural and urban areas, speaks to multi-lingual communities and spans economic classes. The new website addresses them all, highlighting the specific services available in each county. It also includes more than 100 pages of fresh content and an expanded color palette.
During the project, District 4 employees were working at full capacity, yet they remained dedicated to their collaboration with 524 Creative. The final step to success was in the transition from the old site to the new, which they achieved with zero downtime.
For more information, visit www.524creative.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.