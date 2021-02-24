Marietta-based marketing agency 524 Creative won two Gold AVA Digital Awards for web-based video productions.
The productions were “Spend the Day on the Noonday Creek Trail” for client Town Center Community Improvement District and “WIC Program” for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. The firm also received an Honorable Mention for the CID’s “South Barrett Reliever” video.
524 Creative has served hundreds of clients, both national and international, since 2005. In the past, the agency has been recognized with awards for branding, videos, web design, content creation, graphic design and social media projects.
524 Creative used videos to illuminate their clients’ unique assets. In the Noonday Creek Trail video, the viewer follows a couple as they zip along the multi-use path to experience the trail’s amenities and special features such as a bikeshare, park and natural scenery. The WIC video uses the program’s real clients and facilities to highlight their free services like nutrition education, development tracking and breastfeeding support that help women and families grow strong and live healthier lives.
The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
Judges selected winners from thousands of entries throughout the world whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.