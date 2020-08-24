Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma announced that 49 attorneys were recognized in 37 practice areas in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
The attorneys were:
- Alison M. Ballard - Commercial Litigation and Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Ilene W. Berman - Employment Law - Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Scott G. Blews - Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Thomas V. Chorey Jr. - Corporate Law
- Alisa P. Cleek - Litigation - Labor and Employment
- William A. Clineburg Jr. - Employment Law - Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment
- W. Scott Creasman - Copyright Law, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Patent and Trademark Law
- Travis DeHaven - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Foy R. Devine - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Russell B. Dunlap - Intellectual Property Law and Patent Law
- Joseph M. English - Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Glianny Fagundo - Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Mark E. Florak - Real Estate Law
- Julian A. Fortuna - Litigation and Controversy - Tax and Tax Law
- Randy C. Gepp - Employment Law - Management
- Marc Douglas Glenn - Real Estate Law
- Mark V. Hanrahan - Construction Law and Litigation - Construction
- John Hopkins - Corporate Governance Law and Corporate Law
- Emily Stuart Horn - Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Amanda Groover Hyland - Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Bryan F. Jacoutot - Commercial Litigation and Labor and Employment Law - Management
- Micheline Kelly Johnson - Copyright Law, Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television, Patent Law and Trademark Law
- Todd E. Jones - Commercial Litigation and Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Donald S. Kohla - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Jeffrey R. Kuester - Patent Law and Trademark Law
- Lauren Parsons Langham - Real Estate Law
- William G. Leonard - Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Charles K. McKnight Jr. - Commercial Litigation
- R. Harold Meeks Jr. - Commercial Litigation
- John W. Mills III - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Mark R. Moeller - Real Estate Law
- Craig K. Pendergrast - Environmental Law
- Oscar N. Persons - Commercial Litigation, Corporate Compliance Law, Litigation - Securities and Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Henry M. Quillian III - Commercial Litigation and Construction Law
- Nida Rizvi - Corporate Law
- Michael Eric Ross - Commercial Litigation, Employment Law - Management and Labor Law - Management
- Mark I. Sanders - Leisure and Hospitality Law
- John C. Sawyer - Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Nonprofit / Charities Law and Trusts and Estates
- Nathaniel G. Slaughter III - Corporate Law
- Amanda Wilson Speier - Insurance Law and Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Robert D. Strauss - Corporate Law, Equipment Finance Law and Securitization and Structured Finance Law
- Frank B. Strickland - Mediation
- Marc A. Taylor - Employment Law - Management
- Seth Kincaid Trimble - Litigation - Intellectual Property and Patent Law
- Daniel H. Weigel - Commercial Litigation and Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Jonathan B. Wilson - Technology Law
- Stephen L. Wright - Construction Law
- Yan “Linda” Yang - Intellectual Property Law
- Keely Youngblood - Insurance Law
