A development bringing over 300 apartments and 23 rental townhomes to the Cumberland area is set to break ground this month.
Situated on 4.3 acres on Cumberland Boulevard, near its intersection with Akers Mill Road, the project is a joint venture between Simpson Housing, Novare Group, and Batson-Cook Development Company, who hope to capitalize on the Cumberland area's continued growth.
The three firms will build studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units, with the complex featuring a clubhouse, pool, dog park, and co-working area. The "ultimate amenity," the partners said in a press release, will be its proximity to the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area.
The business sense of the project was summed up by the partners thusly: "As one of the last prime developable sites for multifamily in the submarket, the community is well positioned given its immediate access to Interstates 75 and 285, significant employer base and proximity to the highest income demographics in Cobb and Fulton counties."
The project is anticipated to be completed by late 2023.
