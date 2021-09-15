The Cobb Chamber will host the 2021 Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast on Oct. 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
The Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast kicks off the county-wide Public Safety Appreciation Week, where the community comes together to show support and appreciation for all that Public Safety does to make Cobb a safe place.
At the breakfast, the 2021 Public Safety Awards will be presented.
Prior to the awards portion of the breakfast, Cobb County's Lance LoRusso of LoRusso Law Firm will address the audience. LoRusso is a civil litigator with a law enforcement background. He focuses his practice on critical incident and media response, catastrophic personal injury, tractor trailer wrecks and wrongful death cases. LoRusso serves as General Counsel to the Georgia State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and has represented over 100 officers on-duty shootings or in-custody deaths. He has lectured on deadly force and other topics to law enforcement officers from more than 25 states, several federal agencies and international police associations.
Registration is now open at www.cobbchamber.org/events through Sept. 29 at noon. Registration is for balcony seating only. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members.
For more information, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org.
