The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Awards.
The awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs, cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have been presented annually to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
The awards are given to deserving individuals based on nine local area nominations: Acworth, Austell, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs, Smyrna and West Cobb. They are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model.
Nominations are now open through Sept. 24 at www.cobbchamber.org.
For more information, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.