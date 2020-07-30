The 2020 Cobb Chamber Taylor English Golf Clasic will be Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Indian Hills Country Club, 4001 Clubland Drive in Marietta.
The annual golf tournament offers a stress-free day out of the office hitting the links with business friends, clients and prospects. Precautions are being taken to ensure this is a safe and enjoyable tournament.
Receptions will be spaced outdoors, lunches will be boxed and there is an option to have a cart divider between two players or to walk the course.
To reserve a spot, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Chamber-Taylor-English-Golf-Classic-9134/details.
For more information, contact Jeanette Sybert at 770-859-2360 or jsybert@cobbchamber.org.
