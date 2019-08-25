Marietta could be the real deal this year.
Yes, the Blue Devils opened the 2019 season against a less experienced Rome team Thursday night after it graduated 33 seniors that led the Wolves to a pair of state titles and a final four appearance the last three years. But they Wolves still had an ample supply of players returning who had experienced those back-to-back titles along with a 40-game winning streak.
Knowing they could still have their hands full against a team like Rome on the road, Marietta’s explosive offense took control early and never allowed the Wolves to get within 13 points before winning a one-sided 48-14 decision.
The Blue Devils were one of four Cobb County teams who partook in the Corky Kell Classic, a three-day event that spanned three locations. The three others Cobb teams — Kell, Walton and McEachern — played Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All three emerged victorious as well, giving the county a perfect score.
If there was one pleasant surprise for Marietta, it was the performance of its offensive line, coach Richard Morgan said. The offensive front, anchored by Jake Wray and BJ Ojulari, did not give up a sack in Thursday’s game and managed to open lanes for Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
When he can stay upright, quarterback Harrison Bailey usually puts up numbers. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 367 yards against the Wolves and five touchdowns.
The Tennessee-bound Bailey continued to have strong rapport with tight end Arik GIlbert, who caught two of his touchdowns along with 205 yards. Wheeler transfer Ricky White had two touchdowns as well in his Marietta debut to go with 92 receiving yards.
“I think for the first game of the year, we executed extremely well,” Morgan said. “We didn’t have many mistakes. we didn’t have many penalties. I thought we executed at a very high level.”
While the Blue Devils brought back a mostly veteran squad that could contend for a Class AAAAAAA state title, Kell, Walton and McEachern all took hits to graduation. All three teams have spent much of the offseason evaluating and deciding who would be the next to step up.
While evaluations are expected to continue, all three teams discovered Saturday that they can still play football at a high level against traditional sound opponents.
Kell got off to a rough start but eventually settled before prevailing 17-12 over Mays. Walton made an incredible come back from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Norcross, 21-20, and McEachern won a lopsided 48-10 decision over Brookwood.
While Kell and Walton are grooming new starting quarterbacks, the Indians already have a third-year starter in Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
One of his primary targets Javon Baker accounted for 142 of those yards and a score while Christian Mason rushed for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We got to figure out how to get them all the football,” first-year coach Franklin Stephens said after the game Saturday.
In Walton’s game against Norcross, the Raiders didn’t play particularly well in the third quarter and the early minutes of the fourth.
Once they found themselves trailing by 13 with less than 8 minutes to play, they needed to act quickly in order to stay in contention.
Two plays after Norcross scored to go ahead 20-7, sophomore quarterback Zak Rozsman hit Julian Bumper for a 78-yard touchdown to cut the lead to six.
All Walton needed was a defensive stop and another seven-point drive to take the lead, and the Raiders managed to accomplish both. After running back KD Stokes scored the eventual game-winning touchdown, Norcross marched the field in the final minute of the game before a 44-yard field goal with 12 seconds left came up short.
“Just us finishing, that was the biggest piece of the puzzle,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said.
Kell also found a way to finish after a sluggish start against Mays.
Both teams appeared nervous in the first half and combined for 10 penalties and only seven points. But it was the Longhorns who settled once the teams came out of the locker room.
Kell’s new starting quarterback Corbin LaFrance finished with 162 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Running back David Mbadinga accounted for 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on a 33-yard screen pass in his first high school game.
“Things went wrong offensively early and we kept fighting through it,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We made mistakes but Mays did things to cause those mistakes. Once we were able to get some things settled and some things corrected, we moved the ball more consistently and put some points up.”
