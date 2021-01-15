As Cobb County Schools abandon in-person study and head back to virtual learning next week, the district reported nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 among staff and students in one week alone.
Numbers provided by the district identified 470 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 2,391 cases as of Jan. 15. This week’s cases were at 56 elementary schools, 23 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 96 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
No elementary schools had more than 10 active cases. Elementary schools listed in the report include:
♦ Acworth Intermediate, Addison, Austell, Bells Ferry, Belmont Hills, Big Shanty Intermediate, Birney, Blackwell, Brumby, Bryant, Bullard, Chalker, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Davis, Dowell, Due West, East Side, Eastvalley, Fair Oaks, Ford, Garrison Mill, Hayes, Hendricks, Hollydale, Kehely, Kemp, Kennesaw Primary, Kincaid, King Springs, Labelle, Lewis, Mableton, McCall Primary, Milford, Mount Bethel, Mountain View, Nicholson, Nickajack, Norton Park, Pitner, Riverside, Russell, Sanders, Sedalia Park, Smyrna, Sope Creek, Still, Teasley, Timber Ridge, Tritt, Varner, and Vaughan Elementary Schools.
Dodgen Middle School reported 14 new cases, Durham reported 10, Mabry reported 10, McCleskey reported 21, and McClure reported 11. Other middle schools listed in the report include:
♦ Awtrey, Barber, Campbell, Cooper, Daniell, Dickerson, East Cobb, Floyd, Garrett, Griffin, Hightower Trail, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, Palmer, Pine Mountain, Simpson, Smitha, and Tapp Middle Schools.
Hillgrove High School reported 25 new cases, Kennesaw Mountain reported 10, Lassiter reported 22, McEachern reported 10, Pope reported 12, and Walton reported 12. Other high schools listed in the report include:
♦ Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Kell, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, South Cobb, Sprayberry, and Wheeler High Schools.
Marietta City Schools reported 81 coronavirus cases this week at a total of 13 locations. Marietta High School reported 21 new student cases, with seven staff cases. Marietta Middle School reported nine new student cases and no staff cases. Marietta Middle School reported nine new student cases and one staff case.
Cases were also reported at the Early Learning Center, A.L. Burruss Elementary, Dunlieth Elementary, Hickory Hills Elementary, Park Street Elementary, Sawyer Road Elementary, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, as well as at the central offices.
Meanwhile, 11 individuals died of COVID-19 in Cobb County, tying the record for the deadliest day in the county since the pandemic began.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|01/15/21
|Change
|Cases44,602Hospitalizations2,471Deaths608
|+585+10+11
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|01/15/21
|Change
|Cases668,068Hospitalizations46,208Deaths10,878
|+7,348+315+157
The Cobb School district’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
