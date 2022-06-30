Join Cobb PARKS for the Sumer Fun Movie Series.

July 23 at 2:30 p.m. will be an indoor screening of Encanto at Jim Miller Park. Registration begins on July 1.

Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. will be an outdoor screening of Luca at the Mountain View Aquatic Center. Registration begins on Aug. 1.

The fee is $20 per vehicle or family for the indoor screening. Registration is required in advance at https://bit.ly/3ywAp9i.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In