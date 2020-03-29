In light of what is happening in the world today, we are happy to provide you with something to celebrate.
Inserted in today’s print edition is Cobb Life Magazine’s annual Best of Cobb issue. Each year, we ask our readers to nominate, then vote on their favorites to earn the distinction of the Best of Cobb. The contest is completely voted on by our readers and always brings excitement and even some surprises.
After nearly 44,000 voters and a half a million votes, this year’s contest was our biggest and closest one yet. This year’s categories included arts and entertainment; automotive and recreational vehicles; dining and nightlife; health, beauty and wellness; kids and education; pets; real estate and finance; services; and shopping.
If you are not a print subscriber of the MDJ, you can also view the entire list of winners at thebestofcobb.com or by clicking through the e edition of the magazine on that site. You can also go out today and purchase a print edition of the MDJ to get a copy of the magazine as well. We will continue to provide free print editions throughout the community to businesses that are open, but be advised that not all of our usual racks will be filled due to businesses being closed during this pandemic, and please be safe if you do venture outside of your home.
Our hugely popular Best of Cobb Celebration was planned for March 24 but has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Jim Miller Park. Last year’s “Best of” celebration was a great success and we know the Cobb business community was looking forward to the event. We’ll have a blast — in September.
Congratulations to all of the winners and stay tuned for announcements on when nominations for the 2021 Best of Cobb competition will begin.
