Families can celebrate the start of 2020 early with kid-friendly Noon Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday at five Cobb County Public Libraries.
The free Dec. 31 programs will feature crafts, storytime, dance and music ahead of the countdowns to noon.
The countdown parties start Tuesday at 11 a.m., except for the official 11:15 a.m. start at Gritters Library. The Cobb library events will occur as the first hours of 2020 – and new decade – are celebrated several time zones away.
The countdown events will include:
- Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta.
- Lewis A. Ray Library, 4500 Oakdale Road in Smyrna.
- Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
- West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
- Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.
Cobb County Libraries will close early on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will be closed Jan. 1. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.