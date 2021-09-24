Good journalism begins with the facts.
Inside today’s MDJ, you’ll find a whole book of facts — 204 pages of stories, lists, charts and photographs.
Factbook 2022 is the perfect guide for the newcomer wanting to know more about their new home, but also serves as a refresher for those families who’ve called Cobb home for generations.
From Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Lockheed to Truist Park and the Atlanta Braves to our schools, churches, museums, festivals and entertainers, the Factbook 2022 magazine offers readers an almanac of local information.
