Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Address: 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
Phone number: 770-916-2800
Website: cobbenergycentre.com
Capacity: 2,750
Parking: 1000 spaces
Opened: September 2007
Resident Companies: The Atlanta Ballet, The Atlanta Opera
BREAKOUT BOX –
CEPAC’s Mission
The mission of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is to operate as a world-class facility, creating diverse cultural, educational and entertainment experiences that will promote accessibility to the arts; foster community partnerships that unify the region in support of the arts; fulfill the highest expectations of patrons, performers and employees; stimulate quality economic growth; and inspire individuals to continually increase their knowledge, patronage and financial support of the arts.
By Katy Ruth Camp
The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre may have been the first major performing arts venue built in metro Atlanta in four decades when it opened in 2007, but that doesn’t mean the facility is playing catch-up with the region’s other major venues.
The theater is one of metro Atlanta’s premiere venues for Broadway shows, ballet, concerts, opera, educational shows, family performances, corporate meetings, wedding receptions and galas. The venue also hosts two resident companies, the Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera.
In the June 2019, Vickie Hubbard was announced as its next managing director. Hubbard followed Sandie Aaron, who retired after a three-year tenure.
“Our executive search committee did an exceptional job vetting applicants and finalizing their recommendation of Vickie,” said Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority. “Her vast experience in the public assembly management industry, as well as her vision for CEPAC, makes her the ideal choice to further drive the theater’s success.”
Hubbard brings over 30 years of progressive, hands-on experience in the overall management, promotion and operation of arts, entertainment and sports venues. Most recently, she was executive director of the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
“The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is truly a beautiful and first-class venue; it will be a privilege to contribute to CEPAC’s great legacy,” said Hubbard. CEPAC has become a popular destination for metro Atlanta residents seeking high-quality entertainment.
The venue includes the 2,750-seat John A. Williams Theatre, the 10,000-square-foot Kessel D. Stelling Jr. Ballroom, a terrace, 1,000 parking spaces including a 700-space parking deck, and full-service food and beverage capabilities.
The 2019 lineup includes acts such as the Doobie Brothers, Trisha Yearwood, The Beach Boys and numerous productions by the Atlanta Opera, the Atlanta Ballet and touring Broadway productions. In spring 2019, Atlanta Ballet announced it would move its 2020 production of “The Nutcracker” to CEPAC after decades of using Atlanta’s Fox Theatre for the productions.
