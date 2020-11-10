Seven deaths related to the coronavirus were reported in Cobb County on Tuesday, the most in a single day since Aug. 26, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb’s record for highest number of deaths in one day was May 28, when 10 deaths were reported.
Overall, Cobb has maintained an average of one to two deaths daily, and the state has seen somewhat steady averages, as numbers of new cases have climbed in recent weeks.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|11/10
|Change
|Cases
|23,286
|+131
|Hospitalizations
|2,034
|+6
|Deaths
|477
|+7
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|11/10
|Change
|Cases
|376,054
|+2,012
|Hospitalizations
|32,631
|+148
|Deaths
|8,264
|+43
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
