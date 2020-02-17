Round 2 Schedule

Boys

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Kennesaw Mountain at Berkmar, 7 p.m.

Pebblebrook at Grayson, 7 p.m.

Hillgrove at Norcross, 7:30

South Forsyth at McEachern, 7:30 p.m

North Cobb at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Kell at Warner Robins, 7 p.m.

Class A-Private

North Cobb Christian at Riverside Military, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class AAAAAAA

Shiloh at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Brunswick at South Cobb, 6:30 p.m.

Allatoona at Tucker, 7 p.m.

Class A-Private

Mount Paran Christian at Walker, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Class AAAAAAA

Pebblebrook at Collins Hill, 6 p.m.

Parkview at McEachern, 6 p.m.

North Cobb at North Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Class AAAAA

Bainbridge at Kell, 6 p.m.

Class A-Private

Darlington at Mount Paran Christian, TBA

Thursday

Class AAAAAAA

Campbell at Rockdale County, 6 p.m.

Class AAAAAA

Harrison at Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Sprayberry, 7 p.m.

