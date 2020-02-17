Round 2 Schedule
Boys
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at Berkmar, 7 p.m.
Pebblebrook at Grayson, 7 p.m.
Hillgrove at Norcross, 7:30
South Forsyth at McEachern, 7:30 p.m
North Cobb at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Kell at Warner Robins, 7 p.m.
Class A-Private
North Cobb Christian at Riverside Military, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class AAAAAAA
Shiloh at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Brunswick at South Cobb, 6:30 p.m.
Allatoona at Tucker, 7 p.m.
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian at Walker, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Pebblebrook at Collins Hill, 6 p.m.
Parkview at McEachern, 6 p.m.
North Cobb at North Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Bainbridge at Kell, 6 p.m.
Class A-Private
Darlington at Mount Paran Christian, TBA
Thursday
Class AAAAAAA
Campbell at Rockdale County, 6 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Harrison at Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Sprayberry, 7 p.m.
