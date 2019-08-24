List of Cobb County museums for breakout box:

William Root House Museum and Garden

145 Denmead Street NE

Marietta 30060

(770) 426-4982

Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History

2898 Cherokee Street NW

Kennesaw 30144

(770) 427-2117

Smyrna Museum

2861 Atlanta Road

Smyrna 30080

(770) 431-2858

Seven Springs Museum

3901 Brownsville Road

Powder Springs 30127

(678) 567-5611

Old Zion Heritage Museum

165 Lemon Street

Marietta 30060

Kennesaw State University Museum of History and Holocaust Education

3333 Busbee Drive NW

Kennesaw 30144

(678) 797-2083

Marietta Museum of History

1 Depot Street

#200

Marietta 30060

(770) 794-5710

Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum

472 Powder Springs St SW

Marietta, GA 30064

(770) 794-5576

Marietta Fire Museum

112 Haynes Street

Marietta 30060

(770) 794-5466

Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art

30 Atlanta Street SE

Marietta 30060

(770) 528-1444

Austell Museum

5000 Austell Powder Springs Road

Suite 101

Austell 30106

(770) 944-4309

The Youth Museum

694 Cheatham Hill Drive

Marietta 30064

(770) 427-2563

Zuckerman Museum of Art

492 Prillman Way

Kennesaw 30144

(470) 578-3223

