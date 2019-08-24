Festivals and Events
Winter
Turkey Chase 5K Fun Run and 2K Walk, Acworth – November
Holiday in the Park, Austell – November & December
Christmas Tree Lighting, Marietta Square – December
Holiday Carriage Rides, Marietta – December
Lights of Life, Life University – November & December
The Georgia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre – December
The Marietta Pilgrimage, a tour of six historic Marietta homes decorated for the holidays – December
Reindeer Run, Powder Springs – December
Fall
Marietta Square Art Walk – First Friday of April though first Friday in November
Marietta Food Tour, Marietta Square – September
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Marietta Square Artisan Market, Mill Street – Second and fourth Saturdays April through November
Scary-etta Trolley Ghost Tour – Ghost trolley ride around Marietta Square
“Woofstock” with Star 94, Pet party at Village Green – October
Spring
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, Tolleson Park Smyrna – March
Kite Building Day, Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center – April
Marietta Tree Keepers Planting Event, Marietta City Cemetery – April
Free Yoga in Glover Park – first Tuesday of May through September
Brown Bag Concerts, Glover Park on Marietta Square – May
May-retta Daze Arts & Crafts Festival, Marietta Square – May
Spring Jonquil Festival, Village Green Smyrna – April
Psychic Fair, Marietta Metaphysical Arts – May
2016 Arthur Bacon/City of Smyrna Golf Championship, Fox Creek Golf Club – May
Big Shanty Festival, Kennesaw – June
Summer
Touchstones to the Past: City Cemetery Tours, Marietta City Cemetery – May
Movies By Moonlight, Taylor-Brawner Park – family-friendly movies, starting at dark, located at the park – June
Veterans Memorial 5K Pre-Race Wine Tasting, Marietta Wine Market – May
Glover Park Concert Series, Marietta Square – May
Veterans Memorial 5K/1K, Marietta Square – May
Marietta Square Artisan Market, Mill Street – May
Atlanta Back 2 School Food Festival, Jim. Miller Park- July
Big Wheel Relay Race, Jim R. Miller Park – July
Dream Dash 5K, Downtown Kennesaw – June
Salute to America Concert & Fireworks, Kennesaw – July
Cobb County Classic Rodeo, Jim Miller Park – June
