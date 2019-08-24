Bailey Performance Center
1000 Chastain Road NW (Kennesaw State University)
Kennesaw 30144
(770) 423-6000
Brawner Hall
3180 Atlanta Road
Smyrna 30080
(678) 631-5545
Cobb Civic Center Jennie T. Anderson Theatre
548 South Marietta Parkway SE
Marietta 30060
(770) 528-8490
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 916-2800
Earl Smith Strand Theatre
117 North Park Square
Marietta 30060
(770) 293-0080
(770) 293-0075 (Fax)
Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre
49 West Park Square
Marietta 30060
(678) 287-9020
Georgia Symphony Orchestra
Marietta Performing Arts Center
1171 Whitlock Avenue NW
Marietta 30064
(770) 429-2390
Mable House Arts Complex
5239 Floyd Road SW
Mableton 30126
(770) 819-3285
Mount Paran Christian School’s Murray Arts Academy
2250 Stilesboro Road
Kennesaw 30152
Coca-Cola Roxy
800 Battery Avenue Southeast
Atlanta 30339
(470) 351-3866
