MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners’ Democrats voted Tuesday night to hire three consultants as the county prepares to put a transit sales tax referendum before the voters next year.
The three contracts, totaling around $530,000, will be aimed at developing a project list for the planned mobility special-purpose local-option sales tax, known as the “M-SPLOST.”
Consultant WSP USA will receive $207,205, Kimley-Horn will receive $192,795, and CDM Smith, $129,839.
The vote carried without the support of the board’s two Republicans, Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell, who have opposed a long-term tax to expand the county’s transit network.
The two have instead favored a limited tax of up to five years to fund road improvements and trails in the county, as opposed to a broader tax of up to 30 years for transit and associated projects.
“All along I've said I cannot support a 30-year tax,” said Birrell.
In support of their argument, the two pointed to the position of five of Cobb’s mayors. Last year, those mayors (nearly all of the county’s, except for Marietta’s Steve Tumlin) penned letters to the county in support of the five-year, roads and trails option.
“We've had support from the city's for the five year — not the 30 (year) — but we're moving forward with the 30 (year),” said Gambrill. “So we're not moving forward with the support all six cities.”
Transportation Director Drew Raessler and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said, however, recent talks with the cities have been more fruitful.
“There is support to flesh out how this can work for all of us. And some of them are starting to work through what projects could look like in their cities,” said Cupid.
Raessler also said the timeline for the tax doesn’t have to be the full 30 years (state law allows for a tax of up to 30 years, but the period can be shorter). And one of the goals will be to include projects that can be turned around in a relatively short time frame.
He added, “We would look for quick wins, and that's what we've heard from a number of the mayors.”
Earlier in the evening, Lance Lamberton of the Cobb Taxpayers Association — a vocal opponent of the transit referendum — said he was concerned funding would be used to promote the referendum.
(Raessler later said that was not the case, that funds would be used only to gather public input.)
Said Lamberton, “I am of the belief that much of the funds to be paid to these consultants will be used to not only draw up a list of projects, but also to develop a communications strategy to sell the tax to Cobb County voters. That purpose, I maintain, is an illegitimate use of taxpayers’ money. What it basically does is tax us for the purpose of convincing us that we should pass another tax.”
