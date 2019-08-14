The City of Kennesaw's Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival will be Aug. 23-24 at Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The two day festival, now in its 19th year, attracts an estimated 65,000 attendees annually and features non-stop music, food, cold beer and interactive fun.
It traces its roots back to the historic train Depot in downtown Kennesaw. In 2001, Kennesaw's Parks & Recreation Department held a blues concert and barbeque cook-off for a handful of amateur grillers. The backyard-only tradition continued until 2007, when organizers chose to elevate the experience for competitive cook teams by sanctioning the event. In 2008, to make room for more cook teams and vendors, the festival was moved to Adams Park.
For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com.
