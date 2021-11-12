East Cobb City Logo

Population: ~ 50,000

Boundaries

North: Shallowford Rd

East: Cobb County Line

South: Chattahoochee River

West: Sope Creek, Shadowlawn Rd, Old Canton Rd, Murdock Rd, Hembree Rd

High Schools

• Walton High School

• Pope High School (portion of attendance zone)

• Wheeler High School (portion of attendance zone)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.