Citizens react to The Supreme Court's decision to overtun Roe vs. Wade
MARIETTA -
Jack Hasrshaw, homeless, born and raised in Marietta
"If they want to have an abortion i feel that it’s up to the female, if she wants to have an abortion, let her have an abortion. I think abortion should be legal in all 50 states. My opinion is that some men just want to get a woman pregnant and sometimes they leave and decide they dont want a kid, so that's also why I think it’s important for the female to be able to make her own decision. I thinks its up to both of them but really up to the female because she is the one carrying the kid."
Shea Merlin, a CPA and airline pilot from Marietta
"I think it's ok for the states to choose. I believe that each state is different and since we are a combination of states, united states, it's ok for each state to choose what they want to do.”
Lilly Hurn, 17 student from Marietta
I think it shows the lack of true democracy that we have in our country. The Supreme Court is supposed to be an unbiased entity, and it clearly isn't if we are going back and revising things in a very partisan way.”
Kelly Hayden, a teacher from Marietta
“Im pretty pro-life, being a follower of Jesus I want to make sure everyone gets taken care of, but it’s really important to me that when the switch comes that those women who are in a place where they feel like they need an abortion, as a country, we need to make sure that they get what they need. I just hope it doesn’t cause division. I Hope it causes us to reach out and love on people. I think that's really important.
Brittany Hill, 22 Caregiver, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
"If im being honest, I would say it's pretty disappointing. I've never personally had an issue where I felt the need to get an abortion but I do know that abortions are going to happen regardless. When I chose to educate myself, I realized that not everyone has access to get an abortion and they don't have the money to be able to go somewhere to get a safe aboriton. I know it has been said before but you're not really stopping women from having abortions, you're just stopping safe ones. Unsafe abortions are going to happen regardless."
Lauryn Lundy, 23, Probate Court, Marietta
“Honestly, I just feel like, throw the whole Supreme Court away. Why are we still listening to these people! People we don’t even elect are making decisions over our body. How are you a man making decisions over what I can and can not do with my body. Overturning Roe vs. Wade just means that people are now going to have abortions in unethical ways, so you’re putting more peoples lives at risk instead of just keeping it how it was. Worry about the children you have now that are struggling in the foster care system, children in poverty. You’re always complaining about taxes, but now it's just going to increase with more children being born that people can not afford or don't want.”
Vanessa resendiz, 22 certified practicing accountant (CPA) intern,
“As a female we should have free will. In certain cases, I feel like abortion is okay but I feel like it can get abused to a certain extent. I’m not ok with that, I feel like once you get old enough, it's not okay to kill a baby but it depends on the situation. This decision should have stayed on the federal level; it's not fair because some states are more blue so this is going to be very chaotic.”
Caliss Togba, 18, student, Atlanta Georgia 18 student
“I feel like it's a really unreasonable decision that the Supreme Court made. If you give states the decison to choose between whether they will have legal abortions or not they will most likely choose the wrong answer which is why I think it should be a Supreme Court ruling that abortion should be legal in all 50 states and that it’s not a state’s right but a federal right.
Brooke Gary, marietta, student 17
“We’re moving backwards, I feel like people should have the right to do what they want with their own bodies.”
Quintin Gallardo, marietta, student 18
“We keep on going on about how this is a free country but people don’t have the freedom over their own bodies, which is absurd.”
Isabella Maxwell, 20, Political Science student, Dallas Texas
"Yes, I'm upset about the women's rights being taken away, but I'm concerned about other rights. I’m worried for like trans rights, intersexuality, gays being able to marry, and interracial marriages. I'm very worried they are going to take this all away."
Attorney Abby Davis, Marietta
"I think that this a real hit to not just women but to families and to anybody out there who has had this choice now taken away from them. Now poverty comes into the question, can the families even take care of more children. We also have trauma cases, like incest and rape. Its very concerning, I also work with The Division of Family and Children services quite heavily and so I think that this is really going to impact the work we do and it's going to make an already heavy caseload even heavier. I'm scared and I'm worried but I do want people to know that there are people that love and support you. As a Christian through church I love and support people. At the end of the day, it's about the person not necessarily about decisions or whats happened in their past, its how we love on people and I think this decision is a poor reflection of that ." -
