The USA Climbing Sport Local Competition will be Sept. 7 at Escalade Rock Climbing Gym, 3694 Kennesaw South Industrial Drive in Kennesaw.
To accommodate the growing climbing community and to allow competitors more opportunities to climb, there will be two sessions limited to 100 climbers per session. Each session is open to all categories and registration is on a first-come first-served basis.
There will over 50 boulder problems for participants to test their skills. There will be raffle prizes, swag giveaways and awards for the top three in each category.
The Chuff Fest competition and open qualifiers will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Open finals will be at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a special finals showdown under the lights for the Men’s & Women’s Open categories at 9:30 p.m. The top five open and advanced competitors for male and female will compete in a finals round. Open competitors are competing for the following cash prizes - first place, $300; second place, $150; and third place, $50.
The early registration price, which closes on Aug. 24, is $30. The standard registration price, from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, is $35. The late registration price is $40.
For more information, visit https://www.escaladegym.com/chuff-fest.
