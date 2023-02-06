Piedmont Church handed out $35,700 to local schools through scholarships and donations from proceeds of their annual Christmas at Piedmont event, presented by Superior Plumbing & C&S Paving.
Principals from local schools, Piedmont Church members and sponsors attended a luncheon on Jan. 31 to give back to the Cobb community.
“Schools are the backbone of our neighborhoods, the success of our community depends on the success of our schools,” said Ike Reighard, Senior Pastor of Piedmont
Church.
More than 40 Cobb County schools received donations of $300 or more in addition to Piedmont Church awarding scholarships to Kell and Sprayberry high schools. Other recipients were KSU Foundation for Care Services receiving $15,000 to provide meal plans for homeless KSU college students. Additional monies were donated to the Special Needs Development Group to implement programing.
Christmas at Piedmont was held at Piedmont Church from Dec. 9-10. The two-day event featured more than 50 arts and crafts vendors as well as a free kid’s zone including a petting zoo and a 40-foot snow tube slide provided by C&S Paving. All the kids’ activities were free and more than 40 schools and local dance troops were invited to perform as part of the entertainment.
All the proceeds from the event were funneled back into the community and awarded to recipients at this special presentation at Piedmont Church.
