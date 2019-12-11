Through Dec. 31, Lawrenceville-based Peachtree Packaging & Display and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are asking metro Atlantans to support the pediatric hospital system by sending it thank-you notes via all social media platforms.
Each year Peachtree prints and donates custom turkey craft kits for Thanksgiving to the patients at Children’s to show their appreciation and spread some joy. Peachtree wants to keep the love coming on social media this year and is asking residents to join in. The goal is to get 1,000 “thank-yous” for Children’s and to spread a link to donate to help it raise funds.
Residents can share a personal story about Children’s or keep it simple and just say: Thank you! @childrensATL #TYChildrens give.choa.org/1000thankyous. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/35d4lGH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.