Lisa Chapman says being a mom and a coach are two things she really takes pride in.
Over the weekend, Chapman was recognized for her success as a coach.
After finishing her 20th season as the head coach of Kennesaw Mountain, Chapman was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday. During her speech at a breakfast in the Marietta Hilton, she said that “she hoped the young ladies don’t lose their desire to compete because I never do.”
Chapman was inducted alongside retired Gwinnett County coach Roger Parham and North Georgia College and State softball coach Mike Davenport.
Parham coached at South Gwinnett, Mill Creek and Brookwood, leading South Gwinnett to a state title in 1997, while Davenport has organized one of Division II’s top programs with seven 50-win seasons during his 20-year tenure.
“I feel very honored to be mentioned with a group of coaches in the hall of fame,” Chapman said. “I know there are many who are deserving of this award so I was very surprised.”
With 455 career wins with Kennesaw Mountain since launching the program in 2000 when the school opened, Chapman has led the Lady Mustangs to 15 straight state tournament appearances. They’ve also won seven region titles, made seven trips to the elite eight and were state runners-up in 2012. Her 2011 squad took fourth at state and her 2013 team was fifth.
She also coached more than 20 players who went on to play in college.
There is no downtime after softball season for Chapman and said that is the way she wants it. She also serves as Kennesaw Mountain’s head girls basketball coach during the winter months and heads the revived slow pitch softball team in the spring.
Chapman’s drive to succeed in athletics is something that Kennesaw Mountain athletic director Philip Matthews can relate to.
“She’s tough on them and has high expectations for them, but she would do anything in the world for her players,” Matthews said. “She hates to lose more than anybody I’ve been around, but ultimately, she knows it’s all about the kids and teaching them how to be successful.”
Chapman’s success in fastpitch was more than enough to gain the attention of the Georgia Dugout Club for softball where Chapman serves as the executive secretary. She said East Coweta coach and club president Matt East didn’t tell her she was being inducted until last Thursday’s clinic.
“The guys kept it a secret from me,” Chapman said. “They were afraid I’d say no.”
