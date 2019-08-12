MARIETTA — There’s a change coming to Roswell Street.
Melanie Kagan, new CEO of Marietta-based Center for Family Resources, told the City Council Monday the nonprofit plans to sell its headquarters, the Mansour Center.
Kagan said the sale is intended to help focus on the center’s mission, serving families that have become or are in danger of becoming homeless.
“We have had over 200 families in the last year that we’ve helped or sheltered in some capacity, but we’ve received almost 8,000 requests for either shelter or rental assistance in some capacity,” she said. “So it’s become very clear that we need to focus clearly on our mission, double down on the services we provide and really get back to what we do best. In that process. We have decided through our board discussion and votes that we are going to place the building that we own at 995 Roswell Street up for sale. … we cannot see it as value to our mission to be in the real estate business.”
Kagan said no disruptions in service are anticipated for any of the center’s clients.
In addition to serving as home for the center, the $10 million, 60,000-square-foot facility near the Big Chicken offers office space to nonprofits and conference spaces for the general public, with revenue benefiting the center’s mission.
Kagan took over as chief of the center in July, following the retirement of Jeri Barr.
“Ya’ll have been a bright spot in Marietta,” Mayor Steve Tumlin said. “I hope you stay close.”
Kagan said she hopes so too, citing the closeness to other resources for clients, but she said nothing is certain yet.
“We will stay in Cobb County, not sure if it will be Marietta city or not,” she said. “So we’re trying to be close to services that are as easy for people to access as possible. Visibility and accessibility are the two biggest for us, but because this is brand new, we have a lot of things to discuss before we start looking for a spot.”
