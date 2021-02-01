February is Black History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans to American and local history. As part of the MDJ's coverage of Black History Month, each day, the MDJ will highlight a Black leader in Cobb County whose life and work betters our entire community.
Our coverage kicks off with Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown. In June, Brown made history alongside Judge Kellie Hill as the first black judges to serve on Cobb's Superior Court bench.
Brown was born in Philadelphia as the daughter of a schoolteacher and a Tuskegee Airman. Brown has practiced law in Washington State, New Jersey, and Georgia, and was the first black female Assistant District Attorney in Cobb history. Most recently, Brown served as a Magistrate Court judge in Cobb County.
“In our household I was taught and I have passed to my children that Black History is American History," Brown told the MDJ.
"As one of the first African Americans elected to the Cobb County Superior Court, I am proud to be a part of a family that has a history of breaking barriers. I hope to inspire young African American girls to be attorneys and judges. Through celebrating the diversity of our history and experience we can create a better county for all.”
