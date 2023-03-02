Top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter turned himself in to authorities in Athens on Wednesday night after warrants were issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. and released a short time later at 11:49 p.m.
The former Georgia defensive tackle was charged with reckless driving and racing -- both misdemeanors -- in relation to a car crash that killed Carter’s college teammate Devin Willock and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy in January. The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs’ celebrated their second consecutive national championship with an on-campus parade.
Carter, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the draft, left the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis and returned to Athens after the warrants were issued. He said in a statement Wednesday on social media that he would fight the charges.
“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” Carter wrote.
“Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.”
“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
Carter returned to the combine to finish interviews Thursday morning.
Authorities said Carter was driving a separate vehicle while he and LeCroy were allegedly racing.
LeCroy was driving a Ford SUV with Willock and two other members of the football program also in the vehicle, police have said. The SUV was traveling “about 104 miles per hour” before it veered off the road and slammed into two power poles and several trees, according to authorities.
Toxicology results show LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration of .197 -- more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, police said. The other members in the car were injured.
