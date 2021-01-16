♦ Emma Yoder of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for fall 2020 at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
♦ Charmi Patel of the Cumberland area was one of the students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina at the 138th Commencement Program on Dec. 12.
♦ Melissa Martinez of Marietta earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska in the fall of 2020.
♦ Erin Wilson of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list honors for the fall 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
♦ Tess Flanigan of Marietta was named to the Emory & Henry College Fall 2020 Dean’s list.
♦ Mya Young of Smyrna was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
♦ Joy-Elizabeth Kidd and Chiamaka Ugokwe, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Carson-Newsman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
♦ Emily Damron of Mableton was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.
♦ Nooran Bamatraf of Marietta and Bradley Snipe of Smyrna were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
♦ Lilly John of Marietta was named to fall 2020 Dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
♦ Jonathan Bush of Smyrna received the Austin Peay State University’s Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshman in the fall semester.
♦ Benjamin Emerson of Marietta and Quiyante Simpson-Burroughs of the Cumberland area were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Jordan Stafford of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.♦
♦ Audrey Tokarz of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Jordan Stafford of Kennesaw graduated summa cum laude from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.♦
♦ The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University during the fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12 — Ashley Suplicki of Acworth; Jason McLain of Austell; Evan Clark of Kennesaw; and Charlie Frierson and Courtney Sheffield, both of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama — Sydney Richardson, Brooke Kelly, Grace Grinstead, Meg Smith and Aayanna Minott, all of Acworth; and Kennedy Head and Shikria Thomas, both of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama — Katie Hall, Brooklyn Heer, Aaron Hyatt, Brittney Austin and Matthew Chiaravalloti, all of Acworth; Branson Hall, Brandon Hardegree and Vanessa Cooley, all of Kennesaw; Jackson Brown, Sarah Sumners and Alessandro Lamarca, all of Marietta; and Jason Pierce and Deidre Maxwell, both of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 President’s list for Mercer University in Macon — Patricia Capinski, Kaylie Cofield, Natalie Coolidge, Danielle Hawk, Victoria Murphy and Ashley Strickland, all of Acworth; Jemimah Opuni of Austell; Nicholas VonFeldt, Karli Young and Joshua Zignego, all of Kennesaw; Aisha Brown, Omamuzo Efeadue and Chandrae Pryor, all of Mableton; William Baglivio, Cassandra Carver, Joshua Carver, Samin Dizna, Matthew Encarnacion, Naomi Fan, Elisa Farrell, Kate Giglio, Allan Hegedus, Iran Hernandez Imbert, Yasmeen Hill, Cathy Hu, Lauren Kogan, Melody Little, Jonathan Mittleider, Rosemary Mwangi, Sydney Odell and Carolyn Tackwood-Tiller, all of Marietta; Diamonique Bernard, Avery Lario, Mary-Maria Mbanaso, Chelsea Proper, Sophia Smothers, Tracy Snider and Esther Soberanis, all of Powder Springs; and Cole Leggett, Jasmin Copeland, Rebecca Gilcin, Francy Gomez and Kristen Wilder, all of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list for Mercer University in Macon — Drake Altman, Taylor Benford, Marina Buromskikh, Eddah Karani, Denise Neal, Nicholas Rockefeller and Bailey Stanley, all of Acworth; Julie LeMaster and Charlene Slaton, both of Austell; Omotinuolawa Aina, Keely Beltran, Hannah Curtis, Gabriela Forero-Cabrera, Alden Hansen-Elliott, John Iorillo, John McCormack, Brendan Michler, Kenneth Montross, Oluwatoyin Oladeji, Ethan Pettepher, Allison Shaw, James Simmons, Pace Stephenson, Andrew Reisig and Brooke Werner, all of Kennesaw; Anthonia Ajiboye, Mikala Chambers, Agli Nanaj, Jaylynn Taylor and Lelena Zewdu, all of Mableton; Nicole Alvis, Domicia Bakarr, Emily Bartlett, Katherine Bartlett, Robert Beaullieu, Melissa Brignoni, Cambria Brown, Gabriel Bryant, Grace Dennis, Matthew Dirksen, Leda Dixon, Tessola Duncan, Lily Dwyer, Amine Elkhalil, Leesly Fraire, Katherine Freel, Merin George, Leo Giannoni, Angel Gonzalez, Ansley Hewitt, Evelyn Hufstetler, Michael Hurst, Jimmy Jian, Tyler Jones, Madison Lee, Enrique Marquina, Emma Martinez, Angie Maynard, Alexander Melnick, Michelly Pereira, Brianna Ramsay, Andrea Toles, Venicia Twymon, Miriam Weiss, Joseph Westfall, Jaleisa Wiley, Bridget Wortkotter and Katelyn Yeakley, all of Marietta; Indeyana Benton, Spencer Borgel, Jordan De La Cruz, Jordan Jackson, Morigan Murphy, Shinika Watkins and Terrance Wynn, all of Powder Springs; and Seema Jindia, Christina Nicks, Samuel Reddy and Elaine Williams, all of Smyrna.
