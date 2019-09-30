- The following students earned law (Juris Doctor) degrees from Georgia State University College of Law during the spring 2019 semester - Frank DePalo of the Cumberland area; Andrea Ellis, Alyssa Potts, Benjamin Dell'Orto, Nicole Adams and Jake Watson, all of Kennesaw; Heather Kuhn of Mableton; Allison Kim, Ashley O'Neil, Barbara Walker, Colleen Hampton, Christopher Kanelos, Charles Theodore, Jacob Eassa, Joseph Smothers, Kevin Fanoe, Meredith Rogers, Richard Uberto and Stuart Wallace, all of Marietta; and Cassandra Tuchscher and Misty Gann, both of Smyrna.
- Zachery Smith of Powder Springs graduated from Emory & Henry College during the May 11 commencement exercises.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis - Morgan Mattke of Mableton; and Campbell Eshleman and Jack Peterson, both of Marietta.
- Jonah Duchac of Acworth, Carolyn Johnson of the Cumberland area and Chandler Miller of Marietta were recently named to Trevecca Nazarene University's Dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.
- Alexander Reese, a senior civil engineering major from Marietta, was among the four Trine University students that got a taste of life in Japan during an annual short-term study abroad opportunity in June. The 2019 Hakuoh International Study Program at Hakuoh University in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, brought the students plus four from the University of Hawaii to the country from June 5-14. Students participated in Japanese language, culture and calligraphy classes, a shopping trip to practice ordering skills in the Japanese language, events with Hakuoh University students, a trip to the Tochigi Prefectural Hall, sightseeing in Nikko - a World Heritage Site, as well as in Utsunomiya and Tokyo, and a traditional tea ceremony. They also spent two of their 10 days with host families to see what normal life in Japan is like.
- The following Oglethorpe University students were named to the spring 2019 Dean's list - Brett Amazon, Alexandria Bryant, Alejandra Canas Escobar, Shelee Lee and Sarah Wright, all of Acworth; Glenda English and Parrish Studebaker, both of Austell; Julianna Hughes and Chandler Robinson, both of the Cumberland area; Maya Inman and Kathryn Thompson, both of Kennesaw; Skylar Mitchell, Nicole Nimey and Milena Watch, all of Mableton; Taylor Cranford, Carrie Falkenberry, Samantha Foster, Tsai Hidalgo, Katherine Hunter, Diane Huynh, Samuel Kuttner, Roi Levi, Vivian Manso, Mary Neja, Oyinlola Oyinloye, Esther Paulk, Ingrid Preda, Zoe Raymond, Joy Strong and Annelies Van Linden, all of Marietta; Emilee Heffner, Tulani Leeks, Veronica Mitchell, Natalia Pierre-Paul and Hailey Willman, all of Powder Springs; and Alberto Jasso, Karishma Nayee, Yesha Nayee and Zachary Smith, all of Smyrna.
- Shania Leavell of Acworth, Drew Bryman of Marietta and Tyson Johnson of Smyrna were recognized by Troy University in Troy, Alabama as having completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following Samford University students were named to the 2019 spring semester Dean's list - Sydney Smith, Macy Murray, Jake Blalock and Meredith Frost, all of Acworth; Jayme Eubanks, Emmett Taliaferro, Kathryn Lashley, Bayley Levine, Gabriella Milani and Hope Etheridge, all of Kennesaw; Wayne Soud of Mableton; Samuel Rapp, Allison Browne, Mary Lowe, Grant Parsons, Haley Schneider, Kresta Pollard, Peyton Shirley, Rosemary Hill, Leah Spurgeon, Justin Young, Brennyn Shelton, Katherine Luther, McKayla Brown, Hallie Reed, Spencer Bissell, Camille Von Hoffmann, Abbigale Ferrier, Madison Huff, Chandler Smith, Caitlin Seeley, Layne Peterson, Margaret Shaw and Jennifer Gentile, all of Marietta; Annastasia Lineberry, Emily Shirah, Morayo Bhadmos, Emily Whitmire, Lauren Parks, Anna Hardin and Abigail Jones, all of Powder Springs; and Elizabeth Pridgeon, Laura Hansen, Kiana Copland, Megan Byers and Blake McLemore, all of Smyrna.
- Price Wilson of Marietta graduated from Bryant University during the 156th Commencement ceremony on May 18.
- Kimmi Morakis of Marietta and Daryus Thompson of Powder Springs graduated from Miami University during spring commencement exercises on May 18 at Millett Hall.
- The following Acworth students were named to the spring 2019 Dean's list at Kennesaw State University - Takeshi Aida, Samantha Alderman, Adriana Algarin, Antonio Allen, Caeley Anderson, Georgios Angelopoulos, Zane Atkinson, Dilim Atuokwu, Landon Babay, Clint Ryan Bacarra, Carrie Lyn Barron, Weston Barton, Kaleb Bell, Christy Bennett, Kristina Bennett, David Berner, Stephanie Bianchi, Timothy Bourne, Hamilton Bradford, Serena Brooks, Andrew Brown, Haley Brown, Annsley Bryan, Garrett Buda, Nathaniel Bultman, Jovahn Burroughs, Niamh Caffrey, Alan Cagle, Whitney Cameron, Rachel Cannella, Trevor Cantrell, Forrest Cardillo, Michael Chaney, Teresa Chapman-Lopez, Jenna Cicci, Aubrey Clark, Kirsten Clement, Andrew Cochran, Patricia Collins, Makenzie Colwart, Joseph Connaughton, Meghan Cooper, Madison Crawley, Ryan Crouse, Brandon Cunningham, Natalie Cunningham, Amy Darrah, Tarik Darrar, Ashtah Das, Coral Davids, Alexandria Davis, Ariana Dawes, Nicole De Los Reyes, Damen Deberry, Natalie Depietro, Hannah Detwiler, Jason Djubasak, Dobromir Dobrishev, Kellyn Dorsey, Lindsey Downey, Todd Duvall, Gabrielle Egan, Talisa English, Erica Ensor, Therese Joie Espino, Chandley Evans, Sarah Evans, Cameron Fair, Mitchell Feathers, Riley Fields, Nadya Fitsum, Thomas Fitzgerald, Caleb Fortney, William Fowler, Danielle Fricke, Tanya Fuqua, Emily Galyon, Aubree Garofalo, Megan Gentles, William Gichaara, Rigoberto Giron, Brittany Godwins, Hannah Grecko, Sean Greer, Chazmyane Griffin, Jacob Hanowell, Melissa Hayden, Anne Healy, Sebastian Henao, Arie Henderson, Tanner Henderson, Tucker Hendricks, Sara Herndon, Susannah Herron, Amanda Hollingworth, Brooke Hopkins, Madison Hopkins, Donovan Horton, Paris Johnson, Gwendolyn Jonathas, Rodrigo Julian, Michal Kardacz, Alyssa Kautz, Sara Keenum, Matthew Kidd, Alexander Kinney, Emily Kirchmeyer, Shelby Knighton, Sydni Ladd, Marysia Larosa, David Lee, John Leidelmeijer, Krystianna Lewis, Ulla Lewis, Chloe Logan, Justine Lookenott, Shelby Love, Keaton Lovelace, Yinglin Ma, Carson Maggio, Ernestina Maldonado-Gomez, Henry Mangio, Abigail Marmurowicz, Samuel Martin, Isabelle Martinez, Esme Mason, Clay Mattingly, Jakob McBrayer, Aidan Mcdevitt, Cade McGrew, Adora McManamay, Simone Melton, Frank Merenda, Joshua Middlebrooks, Kristen Moody, Kristofer Moore, Marissa Moore, Layne Morgan, Alexander Mueller, Nicholas Mullin, Sydney Munkus, Cameron Mutter, John Nardulli, Allison Nettles, Jenna Newman, Merry Nguyen, Catherine Nichols, Christopher Nickel, Lillian Novotny, Joshua Oleksiak, Albert Omondi, Brianna Onokalah, Macy Parker, Cameron Passantino, Jack Pearson, Ashley Penalbert, Nicholas Perkins, Sabin Placanica, Tatyana Popovych, Michael Quinn, Antonio Ramos-Salamanca, Ans Rana, Humza Rana, Matthew Reynolds, Brandon Rivera, Kendra Roach, Miana Robinson, Victoria Rogaczewski, Wilfredo Sagastume, Devon Sams, Lindsey Sanders, Shelby Savage, Mia Schaefer, Brooke Sellers, Savanna Shanks, Isabella Shepherd, Aaron Simpson, Jackson Simrill, Jackie Sims, Michael Skowron, Lisa Smallwood, Karissa Smeenk, Cory Smith, Amanda Sorejian, Taylor Southerland, Robert Sparks, Makeira Starks, Mary Tankersley, Charles Teague, Ashleigh Tinney, Nakisa Torabi, Nina Trunfio, William Turner, Luis Vargas, Albin Vrskic, Ashton Wahbeh, Melissa Walcott, Matthew Wallace, Miyah Wallace, Ansley Walper, Evelyn Wambugu, Agatha Wangewa, Alexis Watkins, Hannah Watson, Liam Watson, Samantha Watson, Adam West, Brenna Wiley, Briana Wilkinson, Nicholas Williams, Shairah Willis, Tessa Winbigler, Roderick Woghiren, Alyssa Woodall, Yueyan Yang, Brett Zehnder, Holden Zenker, Taylor Zimmerman and Joseph Zink.
