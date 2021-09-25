- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has announced its newest cohort of Cheatham-White Scholarship recipients, who are among the highest-achieving students among members of the class of 2025. Among them is Jada Foote of Austell, daughter of Curleen Young and Sharon Allen, is studying business information technology with a minor in finance, planning to create J.F. Investments and invest in small businesses – especially minority-owned businesses – for a small portion of their company or profits, give back to her community, and help local businesses grow.
- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has announced its newest cohort of Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars. Among them is Sydnee Brothers of Marietta, daughter of West and Heather Brothers, who is studying kinesiology with plans to attend graduate school and pursue a career in physical therapy.
- James Cyganek of Smyrna will attend the Honors College at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina starting this fall.
- Valdosta State University the following scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year - Jonathan Drawdy of Acworth earned the Maggie Webb Bridges and Michael Anthony Stoddard Fund Scholarship and the Jerry Jennett Chair Scholarship. Kathryn Rodgers of Acworth earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship. Sophie Glass of Kennesaw earned the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship and the Alumni Chapter of South Georgia Scholarship. Nia Hackney of Kennesaw earned the Student Fund Scholarship. K'Nyia Bumpers of Mableton earned the Golden Circle Scholarship. Mirakal Jackson of Marietta earned the Dorothy Dewar Endowment Scholarship and the Alumni Chapter of South Georgia Scholarship. Quisqueyana Griffith of Powder Springs earned the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Endowment Scholarship.
- Seton Hall University announced Michael Bertany of Smyrna has qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's list.
- On Aug. 18, almost 400 incoming freshmen began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University including Lauren Ford of Acworth; Gbemisola Adebanwo of Austell; Dylan Bapst of Kennesaw; DeAsia Bruce, Brandon Etter and Temple Williams, all of Marietta; and Terri-Nicole Paige of Powder Springs.
- Sara James of Marietta has enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2021.
