The following students have been named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri: Justin Novellas of Atlanta, who is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. Morgan Mattke of Mableton, who is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. Marietta residents - Nick Ge, who is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sammy Hong, who is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering; Jasmine Peterson, who is enrolled in the Olin Business School; and Rohan Ravirala, who graduated in December from the College of Arts & Sciences. Smyrna residents - Leah Fontenot, who is enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; and Ryan Githuku, who is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering.
Marietta residents Saxton Bennett and Lucero Govea were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.
Piedmont University's annual Symposium was held April 12. Symposium celebrates academic achievement and has become a tradition at Piedmont. Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses. Created to encourage deeper learning experiences, the Piedmont Symposium first took place in 2019. That year, students presented 88 research projects. This year, 369 students presented 224 projects. This year's daylong event featured topics like "Auditioning in the Digital Age," "Relationship between Coaching Philosophy and Team Success" and "The Importance of Medical Interpreters in Hospital Settings." Among the participants was Madison Powers of Acworth; Jacob Balot, Olivia Bechtel, Elizabeth Patterson, Pierce Crane and Chad Hall, all of Marietta; Emma McBrayer of Powder Springs; and Dermanee Sorrells of Smyrna.
