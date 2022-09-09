SMYRNA — After Campbell’s 34-30 win over Miller Grove on Friday, senior linebacker Grant Fielder decided to address the team.
Fielder told his teammates it was the first time he had seen everyone come together and play as a team.
The result? Campbell earned its first victory of the season after a 0-3 start.
Fielder was right. It took all three phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams -- in order to win, and coach Howie DeCristofaro was pleased with his team’s resolve.
“They didn’t quit. They played 48 minutes,” DeCristofaro said. “That’s what makes me proud. They could’ve folded at any time. I’m really proud that they didn’t.”
The first half was essentially back-and-forth, with Miller Grove (2-2) and Campbell trading touchdowns.
However, it was Campbell junior quarterback Luke Marble who led the way on offense. Marble threw all of his three touchdowns in the first half, including a 66-yard strike to Jontae Jones to give the Spartans a 21-16 lead right before halftime.
Marble finished the game 9-for-12 with 278 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also was effective on the ground, rushing 14 times for 81 yards, picking up key first downs when his team needed it the most.
When asked about his propensity to run, Marble said it was something he focused on prior to the season.
“There’s more fun in running than standing in the pocket and throwing,” Marble said. “I really pushed for that."
In the second half, though, Campbell was unable to move the ball as effectively as it did in the first.
Enter the defense and special teams, which both played a crucial role in delivering the Spartans their first win. Jonathan Wiley picked off a Miller Grove pass and took it 18 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
And while the offense had trouble punching it in going forward, Campbell blocked a punt and was the recipient of a muffed punt that put the Spartans deep into the Wolverines' territory.
A pair of field goals by Dzenan Cerimagic helped the Spartans keep the game out of reach.
After the game, Marble echoed the sentiments of his teammate, Fielder.
“I get to know that my team has finally come together, knowing that we can play as one," Marble said. "It brings joy to my heart that we got to come out here this Friday, play as a team and give our fans a great home win."
