SOFTBALL
Campbell 8, Centennial 1: Three runs in the first got Campbell started and went on to win the non-region game on the road.
Hailey McCain pitched a complete game, giving up four hits while striking out seven.
Anslee Roberts had two hits and two RBIs for Campbell (3-2). Nicole Knight had two hits and two RBIs. Adrienne Bradley she had two hits and scored two runs.
Campbell will play at South Cobb on Wednesday.
LATE SATURDAY
Marietta 7, Campbell 3: Marietta scored four runs in the third, and two more in the fifth to win the Marietta Classic Tournament on Saturday with a 7-3 win over Campbell.
Telia Thomas was 1-for-3 with three with a three-run triple in the fourth to lead the Blue Devils. Zoe Adams was 2-for-3 with an RBI. McKenzie Walker added a hit and scored three runs.
Bella Galloway had an RBI double for Campbell and Joy Tyrlick and Daija Greshman also came through with RBIs.
