Game: Cambridge Bears (4-5, 3-4) vs. Alpharetta (6-3, 6-1)
Date: Nov. 8
Last meeting: Alpharetta 21, Cambridge 14 (Nov. 2, 2018)
All-time series: Alpharetta leads 3-0
The final week of the prep football season has arrived with many local programs in contention for region titles and elusive spots in the state playoffs on Nov. 8.
Cambridge hosts Alpharetta in a Region 7AAAAAA contest with both teams needing wins to solidify a place in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Bears picked up a 52-21 region road win against Pope on Nov. 1. Phillip-Michael Collins two-yard touchdown run gave Cambridge a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. He finished the night with two rushing touchdowns. The story of the game was Cambridge quarterback Zach Harris who threw four touchdowns in the second quarter, one each to TJ Mowery, Evan Kurtz and two to Hayden Gardella as the team took a 38-7 lead into halftime. Harris also had a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to finish the night with five total TDs.
Alpharetta looks to rebound from its 31-16 road loss to Johns Creek on Nov. 1. It was the first region loss of the season for the Raiders. Will Gerdes threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Cameron Foster and Kevin Howard, for Alpharetta in the defeat. Nick Haven posted a team-high eight tackles for the Raiders. Ben Whitlock thew for a game-high 216 yards and two touchdowns for Johns Creek.
The Gladiators secured the region title with their Alpharetta win and will host Dunwoody. Johns Creek leads the lifetime series 2-1 and won the 2018 contest 34-12.
Staying in the same region, Chattahoochee concludes its season at North Atlanta. The Cougars earned a 60-37 home win over Dunwoody on Nov. 1. Jaylen Smith threw a team-high 259 yards and six touchdowns in addition to 59 rushing yards and a TD run for Chattahoochee in the victory. Jordan Palmer had a team-high 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns while teammate Tyran McCoy also had two TD catches for the Cougars. Chattahoochee dropped the 2018 contest against North Atlanta 46-41 but leads the lifetime series 2-1.
Rounding out action in Region 7AAAAAA will be Centennial visiting Northview in its season finale. The Knights will seek their first win of the season after falling at North Atlanta 44-0 on Nov. 1. Centennial leads the lifetime series over Northview 11-4 and won the 2018 contest 38-28.
Roswell stayed atop the Region 4AAAAAAA standings with a 42-16 win at Woodstock on Nov. 1. Ryan Hill rushed for a team-high 134 yards and John Copenhaver had three total touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving for the Hornets. Roswell looks to secure the region title and a top seed in the Class 7A playoffs with a home win over Etowah. The Hornets lead the lifetime series 14-7 and won the 2018 game 34-10.
Milton stayed undefeated in Region 5AAAAAAA play with a 49-0 win at Lambert on Nov. 1. Jordan McDonald rushed for a game-high 100 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles while teammate Ahmed Junearick had 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Devin Farrell threw for a game-high 172 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jackson Weaver, in the win. Milton seeks to win the region title when it hosts North Forsyth. The Eagles lead the lifetime series over North Forsyth 4-1 and won the 2018 matchup 49-23.
Blessed Trinity secured the Region 7AAAA title with its 33-30 triple overtime win at Marist on Nov. 1. Elijah Greene rushed for a team-high 136 yards and teammate Justice Haynes had 118 yards on the ground in the victory. Aaron Werkheiser’s 43-yard field goal in the third overtime session for the Titans gave them the lead which was secured on Quinton Reese’s interception on Marist’s final possession.
The Titans visit White County in their final regular season game before the postseason begins. Blessed Trinity has won all seven previous meetings including a 42-7 victory in 2018.
Wesleyan increased its winning streak to three games with a 45-13 home win over Strong Rock Christian in Region 5A play on Nov. 1. The Wolves trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter but scored 21 consecutive points to take a 21-13 lead into halftime. J.C. French threw for 311 yards and five touchdowns for Wesleyan with his main target being Cooper Blauser who had six catches for 141 yards and two TDs. Wesleyan visits Trinity Christian to conclude region play before the Class A Private playoffs begin. The Wolves won the lone previous meeting of the two programs 17-10 in 2018.
Fellowship Christian hosts Darlington in the first lifetime meeting of the two programs to determine the Region 6A champion on Friday. The Paladins defeated Whitefield Academy 31-9 on Nov. 1 rushing for 438 yards and not completing a pass. Murphy Reeves amassed 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns and teammate Josh Cole had a TD on the ground as well. Lawson Haigler and Trexton Lewis each had seven tackles on defense for Fellowship.
Staying in the region, St. Francis won its sixth game of the season with a 48-7 victory at King’s Ridge on Nov. 1. Josh Gil amassed 206 total yards and four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, for the Knights in the win. Zay Wadsworth had two TD receptions as well for St. Francis. The Knights host Bowden and the Tigers face a region opponent on Friday.
